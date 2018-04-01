TODAY'S STORIES Al Zubair launches Oil and Gas West Asia 2018 Mohammed bin Al Zubair, Advisor to His Majesty for Economic Planning Affairs, formally inaugurated the 11th Oil and Gas West Asia (OGWA) 2018 exhibition on Sunday.



Organised by Omanexpo in collaboration with the Ministry of Oil and Gas, the biennial event attracted a wide gamut of companies from 19 countries including France, Egypt, Iran, Italy, China and South Korea. The exhibition witnessed the gathering of more than 400 exhibitors, providing"... Continue Reading > Oman will continue new oil and gas projects, even if crude prices drop, says H E Aufi Oman will continue exploring and developing new oil and gas projects even if crude oil prices fall below the current level, H E Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas said on Monday. Speaking at the annual media briefing organised by the Ministry of Oil and Gas, H E Aufi said, “Our system is resilient enough to be able to produce at variable prices of oil. We will continue developing, exploring and sanctioning"... Continue Reading >

China introduces new tax rates for chipmakers China’s finance ministry said on Friday it has introduced new tax breaks and exemptions for firms making semiconductors, seeking to limit dependence on foreign chips amid trade tensions with the United States over technology transfers.

The move comes as the United States is considering imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese exports, citing discriminatory trade practices in high-tech sectors, including semiconductors.

Chipmakers will be exempt from corporate taxes for two to five years followed by"... Continue Reading >> Call for e-tourism guide for disabled The 18th Gulf Disability Forum, under the theme ‘Tourism of Persons with Disabilities: Reality and Future’, concluded on Thursday with a number of recommendations, including the issuance of an e-tourism guide to help persons with disabilities easily reach tourism sites and deals with everything related to services in the field of travel, transportation, hotel and tourist guides. The forum recommended activating the exchange of experiences"... Continue Reading >> CBSE not to reconduct XII exams for NRIs The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India has decided to re-conduct the examinations for Economics (Class 12th) for April 25, but it will be not held outside the country for the NRIs, the board said. “For Class X, the leaks were restricted to the Indian cities of Delhi and Haryana and if the re-exam will happen, the exam will be held in the two states in July,” the CBSE officials said. On"... Continue Reading >>

Oman Air France recognised for its contribution to tourism Oman Air France has been awarded for its continued contribution to the development of tourism. H E Ahmed bin Nasser bin Hamad al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism presented the award recently to Rocio Jolivet, country manager - France at the Oman Workshop in Paris. The Oman Workshop in Paris was created to help promote Oman in France, stated a press release. The"... Continue Reading >> Ministry of Health announces results of Nutrition Survey the Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Department of Nutrition organised on Wednesday a ceremony to announce the results of the Nutrition Survey. Some of the important recommendations of the survey included reducing prevalence of obesity among women in the productive age, folate deficiency and vitamin B12, stunting and wasting among children under five years. The ceremony was held under the patronage of H E Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Obaid"... Continue Reading >>

